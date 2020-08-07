Saanich police are searching for a male suspect accused of making fraudulent purchases with stolen credit and debit cards. (Photo via Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Saanich police search for suspect accused of using stolen credit, debit cards

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers says suspect made numerous fraudulent purchases

  • Aug. 7, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers has released photos of a suspect believed to be involved in a shopping spree with stolen credit and debit cards in Saanich.

According to an Aug. 7 Facebook post by Crime Stoppers, the Saanich Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of making “several hundreds of dollars of purchases” on stolen credit and debit cards before they could be cancelled.

Photos of the suspect show a man with close-cut hair wearing a dark t-shirt, jeans and sunglasses with mirrored lenses. The man can also be seen pictured filling up a vehicle at a gas station, but Crime Stoppers said the licence plate number couldn’t be seen in the shot.

Anyone wishing to share information about the suspect anonymously can make a report to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

