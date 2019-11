Robyn Coker-Steel was last seen on Nov. 22

Robyn Coker-Steel was last seen on Nov. 22. (Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police seeks the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Robyn Coker-Steel was reported missing on the evening of Nov. 22.

Coker-Steel, who identifies as Metis, has short brown hair and was wearing a grey hoodie and black leggings when she was last spotted.

Anyone that sees Coker-Steel or who has information that may help police locate her can contact the Saanich Police Department non-emergency line at 250-475-4321.

