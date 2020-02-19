Saanich Police say bubbling pavement poses no threat to public

Resident reports water coming from cracked pavement at Cedar Hill Road and Cedar Hill Cross Road

Water bubbles from a cement crack at Cedar Hill rd. and Cedar Hill Cross Rd. Feb. 18, 2020 (Sarah Schuchard/News Staff)

A Saanich resident concerned over water coming out of cracked pavement on the intersection of Cedar Hill Road and Cedar Hill Cross Road filed a report with Saanich Police on Tuesday night.

According to Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for Saanich Police, a small amount of water was bubbling out of the cracked pavement, but there is no concern over public safety and traffic.

Someone from the Saanich public works team was on scene and is currently looking into the situation. Updates to follow.

ALSO READ: Saanich replacing water main on Cedar Hill Cross Road

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook, or send a tweet to @SaanichNews

and follow us on Instagram

Saanich News