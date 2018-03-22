Saanich Police recover $5,300 speed reader sign stolen earlier this week

Saanich Police have recovered the stolen speed reader taken from the 4700-block of Interurban Rd. on Monday.

Our #Saanich Speed Reader Board has been recovered #yyj #yyjtraffic. Our officers found someone, who had recently been “binning”, had it in their possession. The boards should be up and operational again soon. Thanks for your help everyone! pic.twitter.com/xocBnsBIm7 — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) March 22, 2018

It was returned by a local who came into posession of it.

The speed reader board, used by Saanich Police to gather data on speeding, has an estimated value of $5,300, is about 24 inches wide and weighs approximately 20 pounds.

Police noticed the traffic safety device had been stolen from the 4700 block of Interurban Road, where it had been installed March 10, when officers went to move the board to a new location on March 14.

“We rely on this type of technology to help us distribute our resources and keep over 600 kilometres of Saanich roads safe,” said Sgt. Jereme Leslie.

Today we're in various school zones in #Saanich #yyj with @icbc & @crd_bc. The kids want to make sure #yyjtraffic is slowing down so they can feel safe while playing. Great job for those of you who are driving within the limit! For those of you who aren't… ðŸš” pic.twitter.com/kcmLMOdjLT — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) March 13, 2018

Leslie said thieves smashed the lock that was securing the reader board. The GPS unit had been disabled and was last known to be in the area of Vanalman and Glanford Avenues on March 14.