Saanich Police recover $5,300 speed reader sign stolen earlier this week

Saanich Police have recovered the stolen speed reader taken from the 4700-block of Interurban Rd. on Monday.

It was returned by a local who came into posession of it.

The speed reader board, used by Saanich Police to gather data on speeding, has an estimated value of $5,300, is about 24 inches wide and weighs approximately 20 pounds.

Police noticed the traffic safety device had been stolen from the 4700 block of Interurban Road, where it had been installed March 10, when officers went to move the board to a new location on March 14.

“We rely on this type of technology to help us distribute our resources and keep over 600 kilometres of Saanich roads safe,” said Sgt. Jereme Leslie.

Leslie said thieves smashed the lock that was securing the reader board. The GPS unit had been disabled and was last known to be in the area of Vanalman and Glanford Avenues on March 14.

