Saanich Police recover $5,000 speed reader board stolen earlier this week

Saanich Police recovered a stolen speed reader taken from the 4700-block of Interurban Road earlier this week.

It was returned by a local who came into posession of it.

Our #Saanich Speed Reader Board has been recovered #yyj #yyjtraffic. Our officers found someone, who had recently been “binning”, had it in their possession. The boards should be up and operational again soon. Thanks for your help everyone! pic.twitter.com/xocBnsBIm7 — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) March 22, 2018

The speed reader board, used by Saanich Police to gather data on speeding, has an estimated value of $5,300.

Police noticed the traffic safety device had been stolen from the spot where it had been installed March 10, when officers went to move the board to a new location on March 14.

“We rely on this type of technology to help us distribute our resources and keep over 600 kilometres of Saanich roads safe,” said Sgt. Jereme Leslie.

Leslie said thieves smashed the lock that was securing the reader board. The GPS unit had been disabled.