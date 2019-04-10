Saanich police received possible cougar sighting near middle school

Saanich Police say they received a possible cougar sighting near Gordon Head Middle School. (File photo)

Saanich Police issued a public alert Wednesday morning about a possible cougar sighting near a local middle school.

We received a report of a possible cougar sighting at 6:15 this morning by the Gordon Head Middle School. Police attended but did not locate the cougar. For awareness of those in the area. pic.twitter.com/wWuLsTIw8i — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) April 10, 2019

The alert issued through a tweet said police received a report of “a possible cougar sighting” at 6:15 a.m. by Gordon Head Middle School in the 1600-block of Kenmore Road.

“Police attended but did not locate the cougar,” it reads.

Wednesday’s unconfirmed report of a cougar sighting comes after a string of sightings.

Between March 17 and March 19, Saanich police received three reports of cougar sightings. Police attended in each case, but could not locate the animal. Locations of the sighting varied. They included Cadboro Bay, Chatterton Way near Rithets Bog and Hillcrest Avenue.

On March 28, provincial conservation officers and police responded to a sighting in the Gordon Head area.

“We’ve had a number of confirmed cougar sightings in this area,” said Sgt. Scott Norris, BC Conservation Service at the time. “It doesn’t mean the cougar wasn’t here. Cougars are very elusive, when they want to be seen they’ll be seen, when they don’t want to be seen they’re gone.”

If you see a cougar:

• Remain calm, the cougar was likely just passing through the neighbourhood and will hopefully move on.

• Keep away from the cougar and tell others to do the same. Bring children and pets inside until the cougar has left.

• Feed pets indoors, or if fed outdoors, bring in any uneaten food as the smell of pet food may attract cougars in addition to the pets (potential prey) themselves. Keep your pets indoors, especially at night. Cats and small dogs that are left to free-range can become easy prey targets. Light walkways and remove any heavy vegetation or landscaping near the house.

• Store garbage in cans with tight-fitting lids so odours do not attract small mammals.

