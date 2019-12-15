A Saanich resident hand-knitted these toques, dropped them off with Saanich Police, and requested they be delivered to people in need. (Saanich Police)

Saanich Police praise altruistic local for donating hand-knitted toques

Saanich police officers dropped the toques off at two youth shelters

  • Dec. 15, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

On Friday, Saanich Police dropped off toques, hand-knitted and donated by a Saanich resident, to two youth shelters.

The police department tweeted on Friday about the act of kindness carried out by a caring citizen from the community.

Saanich Police said a woman hand-knitted the toques and dropped them off with police, requesting they be distributed to people who need them.

On Friday, Dec. 13, Saanich police officers dropped the toques off at two youth shelters who police said were grateful.

