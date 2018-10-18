Saanich Police are looking to ID this suspect who stole a whole sleeve of Lotto scratch tickets. (Photo courtesy of Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Saanich Police looking to ID Lotto ticket thief

People are asked to call Crime Stoppers with any information

  • Oct. 18, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Saanich Police is looking to ID a suspect who stole a sleeve of Lotto scratch tickets.

READ ALSO: Suspect wanted in Saanich liquor store thefts

READ ALSO: Saanich police seek knife wielding robber

If anyone has any information or recognizes the individual, an anonymous call can be made to 1-800-222-8477 or leave a web tip at victoriacrimestoppers.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Signage supports connection to Splatsin community
Next story
Shire of Ramsgaard Freeze Off held at North Thompson Agriplex

Just Posted

Most Read