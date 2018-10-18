Saanich Police looking to ID Lotto ticket thief

Saanich Police is looking to ID a suspect who stole a sleeve of Lotto scratch tickets.
@SaanichPolice is looking to ID this suspect who stole a whole sleeve of Lotto scratch tickets. If you recognize him and want to tell us anonymously, please call 1-800-222-8477 or leave a webtip at https://t.co/H4nEc1KsxE #cstipanon #yyj #gamesense pic.twitter.com/csSQkmafU7
— GV Crime Stoppers (@VicCrimeStop) October 18, 2018
If anyone has any information or recognizes the individual, an anonymous call can be made to 1-800-222-8477 or leave a web tip at victoriacrimestoppers.ca
