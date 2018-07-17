Saanich Police investigate store robbery

Saanich Police are hoping the public can help them locate the suspect in an armed robbery.

Police report a man walked into the 7-Eleven on Burnside Road West at about 1:45 a.m. June 30, pulling out a knife and demanding money from the clerk. The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen heading down Burnside toward Harriet.

@SaanichPolice are looking to identify this male who committed an armed robbery at a local convenience store. If you recognize this suspect and you wish to remain 100% anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a webtip at https://t.co/Ml1MtBotJ0 pic.twitter.com/pYeVBOC9Wo — GV Crime Stoppers (@VicCrimeStop) July 17, 2018

The suspect is described as a white male, six feet tall and weighing 280 pounds. He has a reddish brown goatee with additional facial hair, and was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, shorts and a grey/white T-shirt with a large abstract image on it.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Sanich Police at 250-475-4321 or to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

