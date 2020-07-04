Traffic is being diverted onto Elk Lake Drive as Saanich police investigate a crash in the southbound lane of the Pat Bay Highway Saturday morning. (Google Maps)

Saanich police investigate ‘serious collision’ on Pat Bay Highway

Traffic diverted for almost three hours

  • Jul. 4, 2020 12:00 a.m.
A serious collision that took place on the Pat Bay Highway Saturday morning prompted a police investigation and caused traffic to be diverted for nearly three hours.

According to the Saanich Police Department, there was a crash in the southbound lane of the Pat Bay Highway at the Haliburton Road intersection at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

All southbound traffic was diverted onto Elk Lake Drive and police said officers were on scene investigating a “serious collision.”

Around 9:20 a.m. police said the Pat Bay Highway was completely reopened in both directions for vehicle traffic.

