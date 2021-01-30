Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers are calling on the public to help Saanich police identify a suspect caught on camera trying to break into vehicles in the 2900-block of Harriet Road on Jan. 17. (Photo via Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Saanich police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect caught on camera trying to break into vehicles

Man entered secure parking garage on Harriet Road Jan. 17

Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera attempting to break into several vehicles in the parking lot of a Saanich apartment building.

According to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, on Jan. 17, a man broke into a secure underground garage in the 2900-block of Harriet Road and attempted to enter many of the vehicles. After several unsuccessful attempts, he left the area.

Screen captures from the security footage show a young man with light brown hair, a red plaid button-up, jeans, a red mask and a blue neck scarf staring right into the parking garage camera just before 8 p.m.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or, to make an anonymous report, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

To prevent vehicle break-ins, police recommend removing all objects from inside and locking all doors every night, even when parked in a secure area.

