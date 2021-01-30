Saanich police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect caught on camera trying to break into vehicles

Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera attempting to break into several vehicles in the parking lot of a Saanich apartment building.
According to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, on Jan. 17, a man broke into a secure underground garage in the 2900-block of Harriet Road and attempted to enter many of the vehicles. After several unsuccessful attempts, he left the area.
Screen captures from the security footage show a young man with light brown hair, a red plaid button-up, jeans, a red mask and a blue neck scarf staring right into the parking garage camera just before 8 p.m.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or, to make an anonymous report, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.
To prevent vehicle break-ins, police recommend removing all objects from inside and locking all doors every night, even when parked in a secure area.
