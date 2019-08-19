Saanich police confirm identity of man found dead in Saanich

Andrew Michael Sidor can been seen wearing the missing backpack and shoes in surveillance footage from the Rock Bay area on Thursday. (Photo courtesy Saanich Police)

Police and Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) have confirmed the identity of the man who was found dead in Saanich on Saturday morning.

Andrew Michael Sidor, a 30-year-old Victoria resident, was found outside a home at the intersection of Crease Avenue and Wascana Drive just after 9 a.m. on Aug. 17. Sidor’s family has been notified.

“We will continue to put all necessary resources into investigating how and why he died, to bring some level of closure to those who loved him,” said Sgt. Julie Fast, public information officer.

With his identity confirmed, police and VIIMCU were able to track Sidor’s location in the hours before his death. He was spotted on surveillance footage from the Rock Bay area on Thursday, Aug. 15. He was wearing the same clothing, but was wearing a backpack and shoes in the video and both were not found with his body.

Police said the items may provide helpful information about the circumstances of his death and are asking the public to help locate them. The backpack is all black with reflective or shiny materials and his shoes are light coloured runners. If the items are found, officials ask that they not be touched or moved and that the police be contacted immediately.

Anyone with any information relating to Sidor’s death or who had contact with him between Aug. 15 and 17 are also asked to contact the police.

VIIMCU’s Information Line is 250-380-6211, or to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Saanich Police looking for information relating to suspicious death

@devonscarlettdevon.bidal@saanichnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.