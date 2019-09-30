Saanich Police are investigating a collision at Munn and Prospect roads in Saanich. (Google Maps)

Saanich police close Prospect Lake Road after crash

Police investigate Monday evening collision at Prospect Lake and Munn roads

  • Sep. 30, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Prospect Lake and Munn roads remain closed as of 5:30 p.m. Monday while the Saanich Police Department investigate a collision.

Police advise traffic is advised to stay clear of the area and use alternate routes.

More to come…

READ ALSO: Northbound lanes closed Monday night on McKenzie interchange

Previous story
South Okanaagan United Way breakfast donations over the top
Next story
Power outage affecting 5,600 customers in Aldergrove area likely caused by wind

Just Posted

Most Read