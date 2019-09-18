Saanich police ask for public’s help locating missing high risk youth

The 12-year-old was last seen before school on Monday morning

Jenessa Shacter was last seen at a bus stop on Burnside Road West around 8 a.m. on Monday. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police)

Saanich police are asking for the public’s help locating a high risk youth who’s been missing since Monday morning.

Twelve-year-old Jenessa Shacter was dropped off at the bus stop at 50 Burnside Road West around 8 a.m on Sept. 16 but she never made it to school.

Shacter’s family and friends are worried that she is “in the company of an unknown adult man,” said police.

The teen is described as being 5’3″ tall and weighing about 160 pounds. Shacter was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with a white logo, blue jeans and white running shoes. She is Caucasian with medium length hair that has been dyed orange and blond.

Anyone who knows where Shacter is or spots her is asked to call police immediately.

@devonscarlettdevon.bidal@saanichnews.com