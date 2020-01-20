Robin Coker-Steel has been not been contact with anyone from her home since Dec. 27, 2019. (Saanich Police)

Saanich Police ask for help locating missing high-risk youth

Robyn Coker-Steel has not been in contact with anyone from her home since Dec. 27

  • Jan. 20, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Saanich Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk missing youth.

Robin Coker-Steel has been not been contact with anyone from her home since Dec. 27, 2019.

She is 18-years-old, identifies as a Metis female, is 5’3″ tall, weighs 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Coker-Steel was last seen wearing pink and white camo pants and a dark blue hoody.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.

