Saanich Police ask for help locating missing high-risk youth

Robyn Coker-Steel has not been in contact with anyone from her home since Dec. 27

Robin Coker-Steel has been not been contact with anyone from her home since Dec. 27, 2019. (Saanich Police)

The Saanich Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk missing youth.

Robin Coker-Steel has been not been contact with anyone from her home since Dec. 27, 2019.

READ ALSO: Former Sidney mayor calls on local MLA Adam Olsen to resign over protests

She is 18-years-old, identifies as a Metis female, is 5’3″ tall, weighs 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Coker-Steel was last seen wearing pink and white camo pants and a dark blue hoody.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay driver hits cyclist, police consider blaming snow boots

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.