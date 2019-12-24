Saanich police arrest suspect believed to be connected to a string of suspicious fires

Saanich police received reports of small fires throughout the municipality in December, prompting an investigation. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police have arrested a 34-year-old suspect in connection to several suspicious fires throughout the municipality in December.

READ MORE: String of ‘suspicious’ fires ignite investigation by Saanich police

On Sunday, Dec. 22, Saanich detectives found and arrested a man they believe is responsible for the fires – 34-year-old Justin Dorey. Dorey remains in custody and is set to appear in Victoria Court on Jan. 9, 2020, for charges related to arson.

“There have been no further fires reported in Saanich since Dec. 20,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades in a statement. “While the motive for these fires is not clear at this time, we are very pleased to have this person in custody, as the randomness and frequency of these fires was very concerning to investigators.”

In early December, Saanich police started receiving reports of several small fires throughout the municipality. This prompted an investigation.

Police said they investigated a total of five fires between Dec. 6 and Dec. 20. One of the fires was in a dumpster in an underground parking lot in the 1500-block of Cedar Hill Cross Road. Another was inside a residential building complex in the 1000-block of Cloverdale Avenue.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com