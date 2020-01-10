Saanich police arrest driver believed to be impaired by drugs after collision on Craigflower bridge

Saanich police arrested a driver believed to be impaired by drugs after a crash on Craighflower Bridge on Thursday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

No one injured in single-vehicle crash late Thursday night

An allegedly impaired driver was arrested after a single-vehicle collision on the Craigflower Bridge Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a collision on Admirals Road near the border between Saanich, Esquimalt and View Royal. A driver had crashed just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Saanich police say both the driver and the passenger were uninjured.

Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department, noted that officers arrested the driver for operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. The driver was later released from police custody.

