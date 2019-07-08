Saanich police advising residents to be on the lookout for a cougar believed to be hunting small pets

After cougar sightings near Hampton Park, Saanich police are warning residents to be careful, especially with their small pets.

On July 7, the Saanich Police Department received multiple reports of a cougar in the area of Hampton Park, along Tillicum Road between Burnside Road West and Regina Avenue.

The cougar was not aggressive towards people during these encounters, but according to police, was believed to be hunting animals and small pets in the area.

Police are warning residents in the area to be aware of their surroundings when walking and to keep pets inside if possible.

The Saanich Police Department also confirmed Sunday they had received a credible cougar sighting near the Uptown area during the early morning hours. The animal was reported seen crossing Blanshard Street near Saanich Road.

