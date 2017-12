Saanich Police is advising drivers to use caution as snow is falling across parts of Greater Victoria.

Police report it is currently snowing heavily around the areas of West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake Road and the snow is accumulating on the roads quickly. Other areas of Saanich are also experiencing flurries and/or heavy rain at this time and caution should be used as water and slush accumulate and cause slippery conditions.