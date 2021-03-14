Saanich has installed Leading Pedestrian Interval crosswalks at 15 intersections in the municipality and plans to have installed 15 more by 2023. (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich)The District of Saanich plans to have installed 30 Leading Pedestrian Interval crosswalks by 2023 (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich)

Saanich plans for 30 pedestrian-priority crosswalks by 2023

Leading Pedestrian Intervals give crosswalk users head-start on traffic

  • Mar. 14, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Pedestrian-priority crosswalks have been installed at 15 intersections in the District of Saanich and the municipality plans to bring that total to 30 by 2023.

Anyone making their way around Saanich on foot or by bike may have already encountered the district’s new Leading Pedestrian Interval (LPI) crosswalks which give active transportation users a head-start on traffic.

With LPIs, the crossing signal comes a few seconds before drivers get a green light so the individual can get well into the crosswalk before the vehicles move, which makes them more visible and therefore safer, explained district spokesperson Adam Flint. LPIs were among the safety improvement recommendations in Saanich’s Active Transportation Plan.

READ ALSO: Saanich adds new pedestrian priority crosswalks to busy intersections

What started as a pilot project in the fall of 2019 with the first LPI installed at Cedar Hill Cross Road and Braefoot Road/Harrop Road, has since expanded to 14 other intersections across Saanich.

Saanich intersections with LPIs include:

  1. Cedar Hill Cross at Braefoot/Epsom
  2. Quadra at Reynolds
  3. Quadra at Beckwith
  4. Quadra at Chatterton
  5. Quadra at Lily
  6. Chatterton at Emily Carr
  7. Cordova Bay at Sayward
  8. Wilkinson/Santa Rosa at Helmcken
  9. Blenkinsop at Tattersall
  10. West Saanich at Elk Lake
  11. Carey at Ravine
  12. Cedar Hill and Derby
  13. Cloverdale at Oak
  14. Admirals at Gorge
  15. Royal Oak at Lochside

Bicycle-priority signals have also been installed at Lochside Regional Trail crossings to give cyclists extra time to cross.

READ ALSO: Two bids get in under the buzzer for Saanich arena slab replacement

With more than a dozen LPIs up and running, the district’s engineering department is setting its sights on 15 more crosswalks.

By the end of 2023, Saanich plans to install LPIs at:

  1. Carey at Ralph
  2. Interurban at Marigold
  3. Glanford at Agnes
  4. McKenzie at Nelthorpe
  5. Shelbourne at the University Heights Mall
  6. West Saanich Rd. at the Royal Oak Shopping Centre
  7. Shelbourne at Pear
  8. McKenzie at Saanich
  9. Burnside at Harriet
  10. Wilkinson at Mann
  11. Burnside at Helmcken
  12. Glanford at Mann
  13. West Saanich at Interurban
  14. Cedar Hill Cross Rd. at Blenkinsop
  15. Tillicum at Carey

For updates on the LPI project, visit the Getting Around page at saanich.ca.

Saanich News

