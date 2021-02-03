Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce executive director resigns

Denny Warner resigned last week from the role she assumed in August 2014

The Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new executive director after the resignation of Denny Warner.

Katie Kroeker, president of the Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, said the organization’s board “reluctantly accepted” Warner’s resignation last week.

Kroeker said Warner first joined the chamber in 2014, initially to provide event planning, bookkeeping, and administrative support.

“She made an immediate positive impact, and was appointed as our executive director in August 2014,” said Kroeker.

Over the years, Warner has effectively led chamber operations, addressed ongoing fiscal challenges, led the development of new events and member activities, and built and maintained relationships with local, provincial, and national organizations, said Kroeker, who singled out Warner’s role in the chamber’s move to its present location on the Pat Bay Highway from downtown Sidney.

“When the (COVID-19 pandemic) struck she was seconded for several months as a core member of Sidney’s Emergency Operations (Centre). Denny’s input and participation has always been in high demand from various local organizations, a great compliment to her reputation as a business leader and effective communicator,” said Kroeker.

Chamber director Cathy Larsen, owner of Departures Travel in Sidney, has agreed to step in part time as interim executive director, said Kroeker, adding she and the office manager will work together to maintain chamber operations and services while it recruits a new executive director.

“We wish Denny all the best in her next adventure,” said Kroeker. “She will be missed.”

The Peninsula News Review has reached out to Warner for comment and will update this story accordingly.

