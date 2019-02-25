Saanich officer narrowly missed when motorist hit parked police car

Saanich Police reminding drivers to move over after woman collides with police car

The Saanich Police Department is reminding the public to slow down when they see the flashing lights of a police car after an officer was nearly hit by a driver during a routine pullover last Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. when an officer from the traffic safety unit stopped a vehicle in the 700-block of Vernon Avenue. The officer turned the emergency lights on for his police car and was wearing a high visibility vest when he walked over to the driver.

When the officer returned to his car and opened the driver’s door, he was nearly struck by a passing motorist who failed to move over.

“Thankfully our officer was not hurt and the only damage was to our police car’s door and that of the passing vehicle,” said Sgt. Julie Fast.

That incident came just two days after a 20-year-old man was struck as he walked along Admirals Road by Murray Drive on Feb. 18.

“A neighbour heard a thump and when she looked outside, saw the man walking southbound on Admirals Road,” Fast said.

The man was taken to hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

In 2009 B.C.’s Slow Down, Move Over law came into effect. Drivers who are approaching a stopped vehicle with flashing lights must slow down to either 70 km/h in an 80 km/h zone or 40 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, and on multi-lane roads, move over into another lane.

Drivers failing to follow this law may find themselves with a $173 ticket and three points on their driver’s license. In the case of the Vernon Avenue collision, the driver received a ticket and clear direction on her responsibilities in this regard.

Police are asking for any witnesses or people with information about the Admirals Road hit-and-run to call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

