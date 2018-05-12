MP Randall Garrison will host a town hall Monday at the Prospect Lake Community Hall on the creation of a marine conservation area reserve in the southern Strait of Georgia.

Saanich MP calls for marine conservation reserve

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke MP Randall Garrison hosts town hall May 14 at Prospect Lake Hall

  • May. 12, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke MP Randall Garrison will host a town hall Monday promoting the creation of a marine conservation area reserve in the southern Strait of Georgia. Representatives from Parks Canada and the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society will provide attendees with information about the proposed marine conservation area.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday, May 14 at the Prospect Lake Community Hall, 5358 Sparton Rd.

Garrison supports the proposed marine conservation area, which would include the Saanich Inlet, as the reserve would help to protect the vibrant marine ecosystem, while allowing human uses to continue in an ecologically sustainable manner. He said given that the Strait of Georgia is one of the busiest waterways on the Pacific coast and home to multiple First Nations, the path to implementation of a marine conservation area is complex.

Previous story
New distillery and brewery lounge gets unanimous support from council
Next story
Water restrictions begin for Cowichan Valley

Just Posted

Working group pondering future of Lake Cowichan’s downtown

 

Hey Grams, can I borrow your castle?

 

EDITORIAL: Preparing for extremes

  • 9 hours ago

 

Phase two of Harrison group’s anti-quarry initiative underway

  • 9 hours ago

 

Most Read