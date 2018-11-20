Saanich man, passenger escape injury in Mt Arrowsmith rollover
A visitor from the South Island escaped injury after rolling his SUV on the route to Mount Arrowsmith, Sunday afternoon.
Two people escaped injury when their SUV overturned on a frosty section of Cameron Main Road on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. No one was injured in the incident. ROB FROLIC PHOTO
Port Alberni RCMP members responded to a report of an overturned SUV on Cameron Main Road at 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18.
The SUV had entered the corner a little too quickly and it lost control on the frosty road, RCMP
said.