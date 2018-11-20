Saanich man, passenger escape injury in Mt Arrowsmith rollover

Two people escaped injury when their SUV overturned on a frosty section of Cameron Main Road on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. No one was injured in the incident. ROB FROLIC PHOTO

A visitor from the South Island escaped injury after rolling his SUV on the route to Mount Arrowsmith, Sunday afternoon.

Port Alberni RCMP members responded to a report of an overturned SUV on Cameron Main Road at 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18.

A white Toyota 4Runner had overturned on a corner along Cameron Main where it passes over Yellow Creek, near the 11-kilometre marker.

The SUV had entered the corner a little too quickly and it lost control on the frosty road, RCMP media liaison officer Cpl. Amelia Hayden said.

The SUV skidded and the driver over corrected, resulting in a loss of traction and the SUV crashing and rolling onto its roof. On police arrival, there weren’t any occupants in the vehicle. The 24-year-old driver from Saanich and his passenger had managed to walk away uninjured and had gone to get a tow truck.

