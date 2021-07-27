Saanich man arrested in relation to indecent act report from Elk Lake beach

Saanich police say suspect in July 24 incident matches descriptions from two similar reports

A 76-year-old Saanich resident was arrested Sunday at Hamsterly Beach in Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park after a witness reported an indecent act on July 24.

The witness reported to Saanich police that she saw a man sitting in a chair masturbating near the beach at around 4:15 p.m. Police said in a release that the suspect matches the description from two similar incidents reported at the same location on June 19 and 27.

The witness of the July 24 incident recorded the suspect’s license plate and provided it to police.

The suspect was arrested the following day and was released with conditions that he does not go near parks, swimming areas, schools, or playgrounds where minors are present.

Police continue to investigate the incident and the suspect is scheduled to appear in court in September.

