Saanich looks to spend up to $250,000 on search for EDPA replacement

Council will consider this expenditure Monday at its next meeting

Saanich could be in for years of gathering, analyzing and translating public feedback into public policy as it seeks to replace the rescinded Environmental Development Permit Area (EDPA) bylaw. Saanich council Monday will vote on whether to spend $250,000 on the search for a replacement. Black Press File.

Saanich will debate Monday whether to spend up to $250,000 on the search for a replacement for the rescinded Environmental Development Permit Area (EDPA) bylaw.

The motion proposed by Coun. Susan Brice calls on Saanich to develop a report that would bring forward options for a Saanich-specific program to “serve as a policy framework” for other environmental policies and programs with climate adaption, biodiversity and stewardship as topics.

The motion also calls on staff that “a new Environmental Development Permit Area be considered” part of this program and that the recommendations of a long-awaited but never realized report by Diamond Head Consulting Ltd. “be considered as a component of this report.”

Saanich is considering this motion after council officially rescinded the EDPA, which Saanich had introduced in March 2012 to protect environmentally sensitive areas (ESAs). Relying on maps of sensitive eco-systems, it restricted development in certain pockets of Saanich for the purpose of protecting Saanich’s few remaining areas of Garry oak and associated ecosystems.

Applicable to more than 2,000 properties, the EDPA impacted some five per cent of all private properties in Saanich, many of them in the wealthier parts of the municipality. Public land (mostly parks) accounted for fifty-two per cent of land previously subject to the EDPA.

The functioning of the EDPA became a focus of public attention no later than March 2016, when Saanich held a special meeting into the EDPA that drewhundreds to the Pearkes Recreation Centre. Critics, whose ranks grew as the years past, lamented that the EDPA was paternalistic, restrictive and scientifically flawed by relying on maps from the 1990s.

Mayor Richard Atwell called it “draconian” and Coun. Karen Harper won last September’s byelection by promising to scrap it.

Facing public pressure, Saanich subsequently commissioned a report into the future of EDPA, but never implemented its recommendations, as council meeting as committee-of-the-whole voted 5-4 to rescind the bylaw on October 28, 2017.

This close vote surprised many as it took place during a meeting scheduled to receive public input on various recommendations to improve the EDPA and symbolized the deep divisions that had sprung up around the bylaw over the previous months.

Council, despite last-minute protests, confirmed this vote the following week on Nov. 6, 2017, but also promised to propose an alternative policy based on stewardship, incentives and other regulatory approaches.

Coun. Susan Brice, who voted to rescind the EDPA, said her motion reflects those previous decisions. Whether councillors favoured or opposed the rescinding of the EDPA, all spoke “of the critical need” to have a replacement bylaw, she said.

“The [community] and [council] have expended multiple years of effort and there is value in capitalizing on this momentum, and moving forward to fulfill the commitment that was made to replace and improve the protection afforded in an EDPA [bylaw],” said Brice. “Completing this work will provide Saanich with a solid foundation on which to make future environmental decisions.”

It is, however, uncertain when this replacement will appear. Atwell said earlier it could take “years” to replace the EDPA, thereby confirming in some way the argument of those who wanted to keep the now-rescinded bylaw in the absence of alternatives.

“I acknowledge the EDPA was not working the way we wanted as a municipality, but the route forward we have chosen, in my opinion, demonstrates poor governance as we are left with less environmental protection while we search for a new way forward,” said Coun. Colin Plant earlier this year.

Other questions are also bound to emerge as Saanich seeks to find a replacement.

One question concerns costs. If council were to approve Brice’s motion, it will have spent no less than $300,000 on reports into the future of the EDPA. Saanich had earlier commissioned Diamond Head Consulting Ltd. at a cost of $50,000.

While this minimum figure of $300,000 appears small in the grand scheme of things, it nonetheless represents funding that did not go towards other items, and EDPA supporters can easily argue Saanich could have saved itself this expense by reforming rather scrapping the bylaw, especially, if the search for a replacement “would be extensive and require significant resources,” as the notice of motion from Brice acknowledged.

“It was acknowledged that attempting to include adequate project funding in next year’s budget would be challenging because of other costs pressures,” she said. Hence, the recommendation to tap into Saanich’s strategic initiative fund.

While Brice’s motion calls on staff to consider the report from Diamond Head Consulting “as a component” of any future report, it is not yet clear how staff would incorporate it into a future EDPA replacement, and whether its findings will remain relevant.

It should also be pointed out that the report recommended keeping rather than scrapping the EDPA.