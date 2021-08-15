Saanich firefighters were called to a house fire in the 100-block of Battleford Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Aug. 11. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Saanich house fire no longer suspicious; all occupants accounted for

Police conclude no criminality involved

  • Aug. 15, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Saanich Police have concluded the Aug. 11 house fire on Battleford Avenue is not suspicious or criminal, and have turned over the investigation to the Saanich Fire Department.

In a statement Saturday evening, police confirmed that all residents had escaped the fire safely, after being unable to confirm as much initially.

Just after midnight on Aug. 11, firefighters attended a large house fire at the corner of Battleford Avenue and Wascana Street in Saanich. It was treated as suspicious until police determined otherwise. The house was extensively damaged.

