Saanich holding open house on Monday for pesticide bylaw update

The District of Saanich is looking to update its pesticide bylaw and invasive species management in Saanich.

It will start with an open house on Monday, April 9, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Cedar Hill Golf Course pavilion.

The goal of the open house is to inform the public about updates to the pesticide bylaw resulting mainly from changes to provincial regulations. Citizens are invited to attend the open house to learn and ask questions about the pesticide bylaw, pesticide alternatives, and invasive species management.

Saanich joined the majority of Canadian municipalities when it adopted the pesticide bylaw in 2010 to reduce the use of pesticides in residential lawns and gardens.

The provincial government recently expanded the number of pesticides residents can use without a pesticide permit or hiring a professional. The provincial expansion in pesticide use has prompted revisions to Saanich’s pesticide bylaw to provide residents with more options.

Visit www.saanich.ca/pesticide or contact planning@saanich.ca for more information.