Saanich girl hit by vehicle in an induced coma

Eleven-year-old Leila Bui has been sedated at hospital since Wednesday

Eleven-year-old Leila Bui is in a medically induced coma after she was hit by the driver of a Mercedes SUV in front of her home at the intersection of Ash Road and Torquay Road on Wednesday.

Bui sustained serious injuries and was unconscious when B.C. Ambulance Services removed her and took her to Victoria General Hospital, said her grandfather Andy Bui.

Bui was crossing Ash Road at about 8:16 a.m. to wait for a ride she catches on the other side of the road (at a bus stop). It’s unknown if she was on the crosswalk when she was struck.

She is a Grade 6 student at Arbutus Global middle school.

Her gloves and an ear ring were marked by police on the road, as found, near the Mercedes.

The Mercedes sports utility vehicle travelling was eastbound on Ash Road when it struck Bui. It’s unknown if the driver hit the brakes or swerved. Saanich Police believed Bui may have then been struck by a second car, a late-model sedan, which was travelling westbound on Ash Road. Both cars remained on the scene during the Saanich Police traffic analysts’ investigation on Wednesday.

The Mercedes sat about five metres east of the crosswalk in front of Bui’s house, but again, it’s unknown if the Mercedes was moved following the incident or not.

Torquay has stop signs at the intersection but Ash does not.

Neighbours spoke up in favour of making the intersection a four-way, which would slow Ash Road traffic in what neighbours call a “bad intersection.”

“It’s a cut through for UVic traffic coming off the highway, they use Ash Road,” said a neighbour.