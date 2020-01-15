Saanich firetruck gets stuck in snow for two hours

Members of the Saanich Fire Department spent Wednesday morning getting a firetruck unstuck.

It may be a #snowday for #YYJ students but not for these kids! Our @SaanichFire crews have been busy! We chain up our equipment so we can respond safely!

Keep an eye out for us and #slowdown . If you can avoid driving please do! #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/dFNWhxgJUd — Dan Wood (@firechiefwood) January 15, 2020

Emergency crews responded to a medical call in the 3900-block of Helen Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Around 2 a.m. the firetruck got stuck while attempting to leave the area.

Deputy Chief Dan Wood explained that the road is narrow and was unplowed. A car came down behind the emergency vehicles resulting in the firetruck getting stuck sideways.

Firefighters worked until 4 a.m. to get the truck unstuck. Upon getting the truck free, crews noticed there was minor damage to the truck’s bumper – but “that’s what firetrucks are for,” Wood said.

Crews were lucky that they had the right equipment to get themselves unstuck, he noted.

With this Winter weather upon us, you're likely to see #Responders out on our roads and highways! Pay attention

Slow Down and Move Over when approaching stopped vehicles with Flashing ðŸš¨ We all want to go home safe! https://t.co/mHYdRQA6xV — Dan Wood (@firechiefwood) January 15, 2020

Wood emphasized that whether or not the roads are plowed, emergency crews – police, fire and paramedics – still need to get around the region. It’s best to drive slow, pull over to let emergency vehicles pass or stay off the roads entirely, he noted.

Wood commended Totem Towing and Peninsula Towing as the companies have been prioritizing the emergency vehicles that get stuck on unplowed roads throughout Greater Victoria.

He also pointed out that while the firetrucks’ tires are equipped with chains, the trucks cannot slow down on hills the way people seem to think they can.

