A bear cub rescued from a tree by Saanich Fire Department. (Saanich Fire Chief Dan Wood)

Saanich firefighters rescue bear cub stuck up a tree

Family Day was eventful for cub, firefighters

  • Feb. 19, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Fire Chief Dan Wood of the Saanich Fire Department reports that some residents had a more eventful Family Day than they might have anticipated when some of his firefighters were called to deal with a bear cub up a tree.

Saanich firefighters helped the bear out of the tree and back to its family.

