Saanich firefighters battle structure fire in Royal Oak

No one was home at the time and a cause has yet to be determined

No one was injured after a fire broke out Monday afternoon in Saanich.

The blaze began at around 1 p.m. in the 500-block of Ridgewood Place, where thick black smoke and orange flames could be seen coming from the roof of the house. The smoke was so heavy it was visible around the Royal Oak area.

Crews with the Saanich Fire Department quickly arrived and were able to put out the fire, which may have started in the attic, but that has yet to be confirmed.

A family of three live upstairs in the home and two tenants live in the downstairs suite, but no one was home when the blaze began.

More to come…

