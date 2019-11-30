Saanich Fire crews and BC Ambulance Service responded to Hartland Mountain Bike Park Saturday afternoon to recover an injured cyclist on a double-black diamond trail. (Twitter/Saanich Fire Chief Dan Wood)

Saanich Fire uses ATV to rescue injured cyclist

Cyclist injured on double-black diamond trail

  • Nov. 30, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Saanich Fire and BC Ambulance Service responded to Hartland Mountain Bike Park Saturday afternoon to recover an injured cyclist from a steep trail.

Saanich Fire Capt. Russ Abbott said one all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and one side-by-side vehicle were used by emergency crews who went up to the scene.

The cyclist was on a double-black diamond run called the Green Ribbon Trail which is described to have a “tricky rock face or chute of doom option, a natural rock jump and advanced mandatory log jumps,” according to Trailforks, a trail management system website.

The trail has a 78 metre downhill decline.

Abbott said the cyclist was about two kilometres into the trail but was with a group of people who stayed with him until help arrived.

Emergency crews had to hike part of the way to reach him as the trail became single-track and too narrow for the ATV and side-by-side, Abbott said. The cyclist was conscious but suffered severe lacerations to his face and possible broken bones. Abbott said crews took precautions to protect his spine by using a neck brace.

