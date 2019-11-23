Saanich Fire Department warns public of new phone scam

Someone is posing as a fire fighter and asking for donations to the burn fund

The Saanich Fire Department is warning people of a new phone scam going around town.

According to a tweet put up by the Saanich Fire Fighters union, recently someone has been phoning people asking for donations to the Burn Fund. However, these calls have not been placed by the Saanich Fire Department.

Phone solicitors representing themselves as the Saanich Fire Department asking for donations to a Burn Fund. This is not associated with @saanichfire @sfdcharitable @bcburnfund or any other local IAFF association. These calls are a scam! pic.twitter.com/ksTrvYr2mS — SaanichFireFighters (@Local967) November 22, 2019

“These are not associated with the Saanich Fire Department, Saanich Fire Charitable, the BC Burn Fund or any other local IAFF [International Association of Fire Fighters] association. These calls are a scam!” the tweet reads.

For any information on ongoing donation efforts by the Saanich Fire Department you can visit saanichfirefighters.com/charitable-foundation.

