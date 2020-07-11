The Saanich Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire at Strawberry Vale Elementary school. (Twitter/Saanich Fire)

Saanich Fire Department investigating early morning fire at elementary school

Fire crews remain on scene at Strawberry Vale Elementary school

An early morning fire at a Saanich elementary school has prompted an investigation by the fire department.

Saanich fire crews remain on scene at Strawberry Vale Elementary school in the 4100-block of Rosedale Avenue following a fire early Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from the Saanich Fire Department, there is extensive damage to the roof and there are no injuries. An investigation is underway.

More to come.

