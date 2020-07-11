Saanich Fire Department investigating early morning fire at elementary school

Fire crews remain on scene at Strawberry Vale Elementary school

The Saanich Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire at Strawberry Vale Elementary school. (Twitter/Saanich Fire)

An early morning fire at a Saanich elementary school has prompted an investigation by the fire department.

Saanich fire crews remain on scene at Strawberry Vale Elementary school in the 4100-block of Rosedale Avenue following a fire early Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from the Saanich Fire Department, there is extensive damage to the roof and there are no injuries. An investigation is underway.

Saanich Fire crews remain on scene after an early morning fire at Strawberry Vale Elementary school in the 4100 block Rosedale Ave. Extensive damage to roof area

No injuries

Investigation is underway pic.twitter.com/HR8SwOTxYE — Saanich Fire (@SaanichFire) July 11, 2020

v

More to come.

READ ALSO: No one injured in Saanich townhouse fire

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Saanich News