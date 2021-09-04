Lacee Sluggett of Sluggett Farms is thrilled to be back at the Saanich Fairgrounds for another year of festivities. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Saanich Fair return yields family fun, agriculture education

Although scaled-back compared to previous years, the fun-filled weekend brightens the community

  • Sep. 4, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Saanich Fair returned to Greater Victoria this year in a scaled-back version of what the traditional event normally looks like.

The festivities run all Labour Day long weekend — featuring rides, games, horse shows, food trucks, a blacksmith booth, and farm animals galore.

Residents and visitors alike can expect a full weekend of fun and enjoyment — as well as immersive education about agriculture and what life on a farm looks like.

Located in Central Saanich, the fair is the largest of its kind on Vancouver Island and has been a staple in the community for more than 150 years.

Head down to Saanich Fairgrounds for a fun-filled day and for more information visit saanichfair.ca

ALSO READ: Local art on display at Victoria’s Abkhazi Garden this Labour Day

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich News

Previous story
ARMS sees less than 10 Sockeye at fish fence this year
Next story
Major Crime Unit investigators seek public’s help in Bowser homicide investigation

Just Posted