SAANICH-ESQUIMALT-SOOKE: Randall Garrison takes small lead in early polls

Results are beginning to roll in for the Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke riding, and NDP incumbent Randall Garrison has taken an early but narrow lead over Conservative Laura Frost.

Of the fewer than 1,000 votes counted so far, Garrison holds 277 and Frost holds 224. Liberal candidate Doug Kobayashi sits in third place with 136 votes, followed by Harley Gordon (Green) with 62, Rob Anderson (People’s Party of Canada) with 41, and Tyson Riel Strandlund (Communist Party of Canada) with five.

Elections Canada is reporting a total of 102,679 electors on its list for the riding, out of a population of 120,834.

The Canadian Press is projecting that the Liberal party will win the most seats in the 2021 federal election, giving them the best chance to form the next government.

It is not yet clear whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will win a majority or need the support of at least one other party to remain in power with a minority government.

Officials will begin counting mail-in ballots on Tuesday.

