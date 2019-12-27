Rookie the Rottweiler enjoys the beach on the Gorge. (Courtesy of Cathy Ginchereau)

Saanich dog owners, it’s time to renew your dog’s licence

Tags cost less if purchased by Feb. 1, 2020

  • Dec. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

If you live in Saanich and have a dog, it’s time to start thinking about renewing your dog’s licence. The District of Saanich said there is a reduced cost if licence fees are paid by Feb. 1, 2020.

READ ALSO: The pool is going to the dogs at West Shore Parks and Recreation

Saanich requires any person who owns, houses or cares for a dog over four months old to obtain a dog licence on or before the first day of February each year. The fees, if paid on or before Feb. 1, 2020, are $35 for a male or female dog and $25 for a neutered or spayed dog.

The fee goes up by $5 if paid after Feb. 1. If the dog has been neutered or spayed within the past 12 months or is a guide dog, the licence is free. Replacement licence tags are $5 and can be bought at Saanich Municipal Hall, 770 Vernon Ave.

Dog licences can be renewed online or in person at municipal hall. New dog licence applications must be submitted at Saanich Municipal Hall. The application form can be found online at saanich.ca as well.

READ ALSO: Yelling at your dog might hurt its long-term mental health: study

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

Previous story
Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Thief pilfers chainsaw but leaves behind child’s tablet
Next story
Kimberley Bulletin, a year in review, part one

Just Posted

Most Read