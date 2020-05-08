Saanich emergency crews respond to a house fire on Orillia Street between Maddock Avenue West and Burnside Road West on May 8. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich crews called to house fire on Orillia Street

Area remains closed to traffic

  • May. 8, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Crews remain on scene after Saanich emergency crews were called to a house fire on Orillia Street between Maddock Avenue West and Burnside Road West.

More than 20 firefighters responded with several firetrucks and successfully put out the fire. No one was home at the time but firefighters on scene say damage to the home was extensive.

The area is currently closed to traffic.

More to come.

