Saanich crews called to house fire on Orillia Street

Saanich emergency crews respond to a house fire on Orillia Street between Maddock Avenue West and Burnside Road West on May 8. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Crews remain on scene after Saanich emergency crews were called to a house fire on Orillia Street between Maddock Avenue West and Burnside Road West.

More than 20 firefighters responded with several firetrucks and successfully put out the fire. No one was home at the time but firefighters on scene say damage to the home was extensive.

The area is currently closed to traffic.

Saanich emergency crews are responding to a house fire on Orillia Street between Maddock Avenue West and Burnside Road West. The area is currently closed to traffic. @saanichnews #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/Nkx1Rv7t9Q — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) May 8, 2020

More to come.

