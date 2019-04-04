Saanich councillor wants municipality to formalize plans for a bike park

Report from Coun. Ned Taylor will come before council Monday

Ty Driscoll clears air during his mountain bike jump in Haro Woods in 2018. Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor now wants the municipality to step up efforts to find an alternative location for BMX and mountain biking after Saanich confirmed the ban on active bicycling in Haro Woods. (Black Press File).Ty Driscoll clears air during his mountain bike jump in Haro Woods in 2018. Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor now wants the municipality to step up efforts to find an alternative location for BMX and mountain biking after Saanich confirmed the ban on active bicycling in Haro Woods. (Black Press File).

A Saanich councillor wants the municipality to formalize plans for a bike park in Saanich.

“There have been a number of indications of support over the years from the District of Saanich for the development of a new youth bike park in Saanich,” said Coun. Ned Taylor. “It is important that [council] solidify and reaffirm its support for this initiative moving forward.”

Taylor said the idea of a youth bike park has been around several years, pointing to Saanich’s 2012 parks, recreation and culture master plan that makes general statements about supporting the creation of new outdoor youth recreation opportunities.

RELATED: Upgrade in the works at Mount Work-Hartland bike park

RELATED: Council approves plan banning cycling in Haro Woods

But efforts to create such a facility have undeniably intensified against the backdrop of Saanich’s plan for its portions of Haro Woods.

Saanich’s draft management plan passed in December 2018 confirms among other uses “recreational family cycling” but also the current ban on off-trail biking and jump building.

During these discussions, the public also heard that active forms of biking banned in Haro Woods could happen elsewhere in the community.

These efforts continued during the early months of 2019 and several members of the parks, trails and recreation advisory committee in February expressed “strong support” for new youth recreation opportunities and a new youth bike park in Saanich, said Taylor in a report to council due to considered Monday, April 8.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com