Saanich council clamps down on camper’s garbage

Saanich has signalled that the municipality might take tougher actions to prevent camping in public parks, especially Cuthbert Holmes Park.

Changes to a local bylaw will allow Saanich staff and police to clean up sites like this one in Cuthbert Holmes Park. Black Press File.

“I’m disgusted by what I see,” said Coun. Colin Plant Monday, as Saanich council discussed and approved bylaw changes that allow Saanich to seize, remove and dispose discarded property from local parks.

The amendments — which still require final approval later this month — represent in the words of chief administrative officer Paul Thorkelsson an “incremental” approach that allows Saanich to act now. Additional steps, however, would require more extensive community consultations, he said.

Cuthbert Holmes Park is especially popular among long-term campers because of its proximity to the amenities offered at George R. Pearkes Recreation Centre, Tillicum Shopping Centre and the surrounding area.

The public heard among other ideas the possibility of Saanich following Victoria. It does not permit temporary shelters “in paths, playgrounds, sports fields, flower beds, long grass, areas being used for an event, cemeteries, or anywhere that is considered environmentally sensitive.”

While Saanich’s parks bylaw currently prohibits camping in public parks without exception, Thorkelsson told the public that Saanich does not outright enforce this bylaw in pursuing a policy that connects homeless people camping in local parks with local resources and encouraging them to move on.

This philosophy also appears to underpin the approved changes. On one hand, the public heard from Saanich Police Chief Bob Downie that the wording of the approved amendments give Saanich police the authority to ask campers to leave the next morning. On the other hand, a memo from Thorkelsson said the amendments are unlikely to affect those who are “merely seeking temporary overnight shelter.”

In short, Saanich wants to crack down on more permanent settlements, without necessarily wanting to appear punitive towards individuals, who might be genuinely homeless — a distinction that might be difficult to enforce.

While Saanich police do not anticipate needing additional resources to enforce the amendments, Downie conceded that it might be difficult to distinguish between different categories of campers.

The public also heard several references to a provincial supreme court ruling that allows campers to erect temporary shelters in parkland in the absence of shelter beds. Against this background, people who are homeless in Victoria “may seek temporary overnight shelter” in local parks. Several speakers, however, urged Saanich to step up measures against camping of any sort.

Gabe Epstein, president of the Gorge Tillicum Association, said his organization supports the changes, but said that they do not go far enough in calling for tougher measures.

Michael Geoghegan agreed with the need for additional action. “If you turn a blind eye to this situation, it’s going to get worse in every imaginable way possible.”

Thorkelsson, however, urged patience. Saanich may need more than 90 days as some councillors had proposed to see the effects of the pending changes.

“Recent media coverage, as well as an intensifying stream of complaints from concerned citizens” have highlighted the “problems associated with people camping in Saanich parks” with Cuthbert Holmes Park, along with Gorge and Gorge Waterway Parks drawing attention, said Thorkelsson in a report to council.

Cited concerns include damage to the environment and park property, including destruction of vegetation and fish-bearing habitat, accumulation of litter and debris, and what the report calls “erosion of public confidence in the safety and security of the parks.”

Thorkelsson said many of the root causes of camping in public parks, such as homelessness and drug addiction, are “systemic and multi-faceted” in nature and outside local jurisdiction. “These root causes are therefore not something local governments are equipped to address on their own.”

This said, the effects of camping in parks are evident at the local government level, he said.