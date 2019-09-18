Saanich brings Uptown-Douglas Corridor draft plan to the public

District of Saanich announces draft of Uptown-Douglas Corridor plan, asks for public feedback. (District of Saanich/Summary of the Draft Plan)

The District of Saanich is asking for the public’s input on a newly completed draft plan for the Uptown-Douglas Corridor. The district refers to the area as a “critical regional hub” and notes that significant growth is expected.

The development plan includes the introduction of a walkable network of parks and open greenspace, reconfiguration of the major roads to better accommodate diverse modes of transportation, widening the Galloping Goose Trail and welcoming 4,000 new residents in a variety of housing types to suit varying lifestyles. The changes are expected over the next 20 to 30 years.

Currently, about 4,400 people live in the area that ranges from the City of Victoria border to north of municipal hall. More than 10,000 people work in the corridor and about 30,000 travel through it daily. According to the district, in the past five years, the population in the Uptown-Douglas Corridor has grown more than four per cent.

There are several ways for residents to learn about the plan and have their say. Public open houses will be held at Uptown Shopping Centre in the suite next to Forever 21 from 5 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 28 and on Oct. 1. There will also be displays at the Emily Carr Branch of the public library, at municipal hall and pop-up information stations can be found throughout the corridor. The full plan along with a summary can als0 be viewed online at saanich.ca.

Feedback from residents and businesses will be used to further tailor the plan. The refined development plan will then be presented to council for approval.

