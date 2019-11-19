Saanich adopts new four-year strategic plan featuring five goal areas

'Living document' to be revisited throughout the year

Saanich Council adopted the 2019-2023 Strategic Plan to guide the next four years on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (Black Press File Photo)

Saanich residents are getting a new Strategic Plan to guide policy and budgeting in the municipality for the next four years. The plan boasts a new format and five new goal areas to identify important initiatives for Saanich.

Saanich council adopted the 2019-2023 Strategic Plan during a council meeting on Monday night, Nov. 18. Prior to the meeting, council held an open house for input from the public, and during its committee of the whole meeting recommended council adopt the plan.

The Strategic Plan includes five new goal areas: community well-being; affordable housing; land use and infrastructure management; organizational excellence; economic diversification; and climate action and environmental leadership. There are 40 major initiatives under these goal areas including reviews of bylaws, renaming Mount Doug Park and various infrastructure projects.

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes said council developed the plan through months of collaborative working sessions. “We will make steady progress toward the Saanich vision with the initiatives and actions in the plan while remaining responsive to the needs and interests of our citizens,” Haynes said.

The “Saanich vision” as defined by council, is: Saanich is a sustainable community where a healthy natural environment is recognized as paramount for ensuring social well-being and economic vibrancy for current and future generations.

The Strategic Plan defines Saanich’s priorities, processes, and short and long-term work plans to help guide municipal policy for residents, council and staff towards the kind of community Saanich wants to be.

“During our annual budget deliberations, council will carefully consider how we can move forward with the new, currently unfunded or partially funded initiatives and actions in the plan,” Haynes said. “We must prioritize how we allocate the funds and resources needed to achieve our goals.”

The plan is a “living document” that council will adjust and update as needed with emerging issues and changing priorities. Council and staff will hold three plan check-ins throughout the year.

Saanich council welcomes public input via the Corporate Services Department in person, by phone at 250-475-1775 or by email to strategicplan@saanich.ca.

The Strategic Plan is available online at saanich.ca and in hard copy at Saanich municipal hall, recreation centres and libraries.

