RV catches fire outside of 100 Mile House’s watering hole

Owner and dog were able to exit vehicle unharmed

The RV on fire outside of Jake’s Pub on May 5. Katrina Blain photo.

On May 5, 100 Mile House Fire rescue responded to a call for a vehicle on fire at the parking lot of Jake’s Pub around 3:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival, our crews observed a massive motor home’s engine compartment was fully engulfed in flames,” said Fire Chief Roger Hollander.

The fire crews knocked down the fire quickly, according to Hollander, who also confirmed the owner of the RV and her dog were able to exit the vehicle without injury.

“It’s not known at this time what caused this fire,” said Hollander. “The RCMP were investigating upon us leaving the scene.”

