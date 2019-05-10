Carol Warren (left) celebrates with the Queen of a Rutland chapter of TOPS weight-loss support group. Photo: Carol Warren

Rutland weight-loss group celebrates members’ milestones.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is holding a chapter open house May 11

  • May. 10, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Local women are being celebrated for their sensible weight-loss.

At the Kelowna chapter of weight-loss support group Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), members are being recognized for sticking to the group’s slogan: Real People, Real Weight-loss.

“Local women were crowned chapter Queens for their weight-loss,” said Kelowna chapter’s Carol Warren, who was recognized for her loss of 42 pounds.

“Now, we want to concentrate on the growth of our local TOPS chapters.”

READ MORE: Kelowna mom drops pounds, changes life, wins prize

On May 11, the Rutland chapter will host a TOPS open house for a chance for local residents interested in the weight-loss programs to meet, chat and hear from local leaders and members.

“We’re sharing success stories,” said Warren.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna responds to DropBike

The open house starts at 10 a.m. at Lutheran Church at 250 Gibbs Road West in Rutland.

For more information, contact Warren at carolwaren3575@gmail.com.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBC engineering students tackle clothing donation bin fix
Next story
Crews deal with small fire next to Nanaimo’s historic Bastion

Just Posted

Most Read