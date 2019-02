A reporter on the scene said that it looks like crews got the upperhand on the blaze

Crews knocked down a fire in Rutland this morning, leaving three people and their pet temporarily out of home.

ORIGINAL 9 a.m.

Fire crews have made headway knocking down a blaze in Rutland.

Crews responded to reports of black smoke rising from a home at Robson and Rutland roads.

