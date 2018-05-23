The fire is believed to have started in a carport at 240 Rutland Road South, near the Salvation Army building, and traffic on surrounding roads has been stopped as crews battle flames. (IMAGE CREDIT: CARLI BERRY)

Rutland building fully engulfed in flames

Rutland Road South has been blocked off at Highway 33 while crews work to douse a fire

  • May. 23, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Flames from a Rutland building fire are visible from a block away, and smoke is engulfing the neighbourhood as crews work to douse a blaze that started just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

The fire is believed to have started in a carport at 240 Rutland Road South, near the Salvation Army building, and traffic on surrounding roads has been stopped.

RCMP who are rerouting traffic have said there is concern about propane tanks in the building on fire.

A witness on scene says that the smell of smoke is intense, and there are lots of “popping sounds.”

More to come.

