Contributed

Rusko comes to Kelowna

Sapphire will host the world famous DJ

  • Jun. 25, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

By Matthew Abrey

One of the dubstep genre’s biggest stars is coming to Kelowna this Saturday.

Rusko, a world-renowned DJ from the United Kingdom, will be gracing the Sapphire Nightclub stage Saturday, June 29 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Related: Timely documentary showcases empowered female DJs

Rusko, whose actual name is Christopher Mercer, has spawned international hits such as ‘What Do You Take Me For?’, ‘Cockney Thug’ and ‘Woo Boost.’

The British electronic music icon has had a string of health issues over the last year, after being diagnosed with gastric lymphoma in May of 2017, leading to the DJ taking a step back from performing. However, he has appeared to be back in decent health in recent months, and recently returned to the stage in February of this year.

Related: Fruitcake: Kelowna’s new gay club scene

A limited number of tickets are available for the 19+ event, and can purchased online at http://blueprint.electrostub.com/event.cfm?id=194942&cart.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Langley’s outgoing DPAC prez declares in trustee race
Next story
Sibling rivalry: Video of a fawn race in north Nanaimo

Just Posted

Jogger who crossed South Surrey border accidentally a warning to Canadians: expert

  • 18 hours ago

 

Comstock fire slowing down following rain, cooler temperatures

  • 18 hours ago

 

Rusko comes to Kelowna

  • 18 hours ago

 

VIDEO: Columbia River Salmon Ceremony engages youth

 

Most Read