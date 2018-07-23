Rush-hour traffic snarled on Lougheed Highway

Traffic slowed to a crawl after a transport truck lost its load Monday afternoon on Lougheed Highway near Kanaka Way in Maple Ridge.
A piece of heavy equipment in a crate toppled off on to the middle of the highway, causing delays.
Drive BC advised motorists to expect heavy delays. There were no reports of injuries.
More to follow.
#BCHwy7 EB Vehicle incident east of Kanaka Way has the left two lanes blocked. Traffic is getting through in the right lane. Crews en route, expect heavy delays #MapleRidge
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 24, 2018