A piece of heavy equipment fell on to Lougheed Highway just east of Kanaka Way Monday afternoon, jamming rush-hour traffic. (COLLEEN FLANAGAN/THE NEWS)

Rush-hour traffic snarled on Lougheed Highway

Piece of heavy equipment dumped on the road

Traffic slowed to a crawl after a transport truck lost its load Monday afternoon on Lougheed Highway near Kanaka Way in Maple Ridge.

A piece of heavy equipment in a crate toppled off on to the middle of the highway, causing delays.

Drive BC advised motorists to expect heavy delays. There were no reports of injuries.

More to follow.

