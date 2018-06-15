Photo by Kathy Michaels

Rush hour traffic backed up due to accident

Southbound traffic travelling out of Kelowna will be experiencing delays

  • Jun. 15, 2018 12:00 a.m.
UPDATE 5:30 p.m.

Traffic is moving at a ‘glacial pace’ and is backed up heading Southbound from Parkinson Recreation Centre.

Rush hour traffic may keep you from your weekend freedom a little longer if you are crossing the this evening.

A silver Chevrolet truck has collided with a Honda Fit heading southbound on Highway 97 just after the Boucherie Road intersection.

Traffic is currently backed up to the bridge, emergency responders are on scene.

